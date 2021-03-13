Left Menu

Schaeffler India to cover Covid-19 vaccination for all employees

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India said on Saturday it will cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost for all eligible employees.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:45 IST
The initiative is in line with company's 'Employee First' philosophy. Image Credit: ANI

The initiative is aimed to safeguard the well-being of employees from the emerging second wave of deadly Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

Santanu Ghoshal, Vice President for Human Resources and Head of CSR at Schaeffler India, said a vaccine is the most potent shield to arrest pandemic growth and its adverse consequences. "At Schaeffler, our employees are one of the most important pillars of our success and we truly appreciate their dedication and efforts during this tough time of the pandemic. This initiative is in line with our 'Employee First' philosophy to protect our employees against the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The company urged all its employees eligible for vaccination to register themselves through the government app CoWIN/Aarogya Setu and follow the set process to receive the vaccination. Schaeffler has been in India for over 50 years and has four manufacturing plants and eight sales offices. It is among the largest industrial and automotive supplier with sales of Rs 3,760 crore in 2020 and 2,794 employees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

