Chai Sutta Bar Spreads Taste of Kulhad with Yet Another Exclusive Venture in Mumbai Sub-urban Andheri West

Unveils its 15th exclusive brand outlet in Mumbai’s western suburb taking the tally to 135 EBOs in across India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Chai Sutta Bar a brand known for Spreading Taste of Kulhad Chai across India today announced its launch in the most hush-hush suburb of Mumbai. Andheri West area known for its food junctions, cafes, restaurants and night life will have an added taste of Kulhad adding more love to the culture of the country with the newly launched Chai Sutta Bar in Mayfair, Oberoi - Rizvi Complex off Link Road, Andheri West. With this launch, the brand now has 15 franchise outlets in the Commercial Capital of the Country.

In the process of strengthening our presence across India; while it is important to cater to Tier - 1&2 cities it is also important to reach the tier - 3&4 towns to make the presence felt and cater all segments of audience. The brand hails its origin from the heart of Madhya Pradesh and tier-2 city Indore and more like the convenience of having a sip of Chai at the nukkad; Chai Sutta Bar aims to provide the same cutting Chai with the luxury of ambience clubbed with taste. Moreover with the ongoing global pandemic we understand that safety is the key ask by the consumer’s especially in F&B segment and the brand ensures to deliver it.

After catering the taste buds of West and Northern belt of India and the outstanding response from over 60+ markets, Mumbai is largely the hub that we aim to expand and capture in 2021. The brand aims at opening 100+ outlets in Mumbai in the next few years.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Anubhav Dubey, Co-founder, Chai Sutta Bar, said, “Mumbai is not just the commercial capital of the country but is also one of the most densely populated cities. The city has the maximum strength of office goers and youth who are keen and passionate about their career. A cup of Chai is a wishful thinking for most of them; we believe in reinventing the taste and culture of India by providing a cup of tea in Kulhad and spread the joy of having Chai. The first store of Chai Sutta Bar got awesome response and acceptance from Mumbaikars and hence we planned to expand in the city and touch the taste buds of maximum audience.” The franchise of Chai Sutta Bar will offer its signature Chocolate Chai and Adrak Chai from the brand in the same taste across all Franchises across the length and breadth of the country. Keeping its brand motto and equity of serving quality chai and customer preferences as its utmost priority.

