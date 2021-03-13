Left Menu

Meet celeb MUA Simran Kaur - The woman behind Vidya Balan's glammed up look

From being born in Haryana to embracing the life of glitter and glamour, Simran Kaur has come a long way from her humble origins. A sought-after celebrity make-up artist, she boasts a highly coveted clientele in the entertainment fraternity.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 13-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 14:07 IST
Meet celeb MUA Simran Kaur - The woman behind Vidya Balan's glammed up look
Simran Kaur - The woman behind Vidya Balan's glammed up look. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, [India], March 13 (ANI/ThePRTree): From being born in Haryana to embracing the life of glitter and glamour, Simran Kaur has come a long way from her humble origins. A sought-after celebrity make-up artist, she boasts a highly coveted clientele in the entertainment fraternity. Simran Kaur has been lauded for her stellar work with Vidya Balan for the promotion of the film, Tumhari Sulu, in the national capital.

"Vidya was there in Delhi. I was approached for the make-up art and I was excited for the same. I mean, it's Vidya! She is just amazing," she shared. Vidya, who was promoting her film in Delhi, was really impressed with the make-up. In fact, Simran was also complimented for the same.

"Vidya is an amazing person. She loved the make-up and it was an exciting concept," she averred. Admitting this to be a fan-girl moment, "Vidya has been my favourite since forever. I particularly loved dolling her up," Simran reminisced. Apart from Vidya Balan, Simran Kaur has worked with renowned celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry. She is popular for her work with Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon, Chitrangada Singh, Claudia Ciesla, Shilpa Shinde, Saumya Tandon, and Delnaaz Irani among several other popular TV and film personalities to name a few.

Having done over 400 professional makeup arts to date, celebrity MUA Simran Kaur knew make-up was her calling since childhood. From seeing everyone 'glammed up' with inspiring make-up art to eventually doing it herself, she is all set to take her art to the next level with her make-up academy and studio. "People are inspired by my concepts and the youth, particularly, often come up to me to learn just that. They want to learn what I do with my clients. A lot of people can't conceptualize that," said Simran Kaur.

Having attended seminars and done courses on all things make-up, she feels well versed with the newest trends on social media. As the woman behind 'Simran Kaur Studio', she not only offers her one-of-a-kind make-up art but also offers beauty and wellness courses. This is an added feather to her cap! This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L Scott Caldwell to play lead role in movie ‘Bingo'

Veteran actor L Scott Caldwell is set to star in Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios thriller feature Bingo.According to Variety, the Tony Award-winning actor will play Delores, the witty, loyal and tough grandmother at the centre of t...

Kuwait's #MeToo moment: Women denounce harassment, violence

Abrar Zenkawi was cruising toward the beach in Kuwait City when she saw a man waving and smiling in her rearview mirror.Elsewhere, this may have been a benign highway flirtation. But in Kuwait, its a haunting routine that often turns danger...

Tripura poll panel defers tribal council election to April 6

The state election commission has deferred a Tripura district council poll by two days to April 6, following objections by some political parties and a body of the Christian community to the earlier date which coincided with Easter Sunday.T...

India helped over 150 countries during COVID-19: Piyush Goyal

India has done its best to help the world during the COVID-19 crisis under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.After offering prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021