One bogie of Dehradun-bound Shatabdi catches fire, no casualty

One bogie of Dehradun-bound Shatabdi catches fire, no casualtyPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:18 IST
One bogie of Dehradun-bound Shatabdi Express caught fire Saturday but no casualty was reported, police said.
The train’s bogie caught fire near Kasro railway station when it was coming from Delhi, Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar said, adding no one, however, was killed or injured in the incident.
Kumar said all passengers were evacuated from the affected coach which was separated from the train, DGP Kumar said.
The train has reached Dehradun, he added.
