Left Menu

Enterprising Aparna Sharma rides digital wave with OTT acquisition

With the digital streaming platforms overtaking film entertainment to rank the third-largest in the Indian media and entertainment sector in 2019, it was inevitable that the figures further rose with the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:21 IST
Enterprising Aparna Sharma rides digital wave with OTT acquisition
Aparna Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, [India], March 13 (ANI/ThePRTree): With the digital streaming platforms overtaking film entertainment to rank the third-largest in the Indian media and entertainment sector in 2019, it was inevitable that the figures further rose with the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, according to FICCI Indian Media and Entertainment Report, the figures are expected to rise from Rs 2,019 crore in 2017 to Rs 5,595 crore by 2022.

The popularity of OTT platforms is at an all-time high, as the audience shifts from theatres to streaming services from the comfort of their homes and devices. The viewers get a new habit - binge-watching, thereby spiralling video consumption across metros, other urban cities and the rest of rural India. The target group of major OTT platforms is set to be the millennials of the age group of 18-35 years old. As digital India strengthens, the youth-oriented population is expected to further increase the viewership of OTT platforms.

This is aided by the drop in the prices of smartphones and cellular data tariffs. India is currently estimated to have over 500 million active smartphone users, and the figure is ever-increasing. Model-turned actor-turned media mogul Aparna Sharma ventures into the OTT media digital platform as Co-Founder and Group President of Darwin Platform Group of Companies.

The dynamic group has been researching video-on-demand services and opportunities in the Indian sub-continent. With OTT platforms targeting millennial age groups of 18-35, they are looking forward to strategizing this approach in a differentiable way by targeting urban and rural markets. With the staunch belief that content marketing strategy with exclusive content is the differentiator, this OTT is set to take the industry by storm. With over 30 plus OTT players in India, in different languages, it is now possible, and even more effective, in targeting audiences based on their content preferences.

A lesser-known fact is that over 40 per cent of OTT platforms in India cater to regional content. The current OTT will have over 14000 hours of content, including Hindi and regional language shows and films and is already in the process of acquiring stronger content as well. Aparna Sharma has a strong career background in the entertainment space as a model-actor. She has done TV commercials for Parle Monaco with Aamir Khan, ESPN Brand Film with John Abraham, Coca-Cola with Imran Khan, Chik Satin Shampoo and Samsung Mobile to name a few.

She was also seen in her debut feature film, Guddu Ki Gun. After that, she went on to sign a three-movie and web-series contract with Balaji Motion Pictures. Her last film was Rum Pum Posshh starring Karan Kundrra, Errol Marks, and Deepraj Rana. Meanwhile, the entertainment industry is recently abuzz with Aparna Sharma to be the bride of HRH of Sultanpur sharing the lineage of Lord Ram and Adya Singh. Looks like another Power Couple is in the making!

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have b...

Mumbai: 63-year-old suffers heart attack while waiting in queue to register for COVID-19 vaccine, dies

A 63-year-old man who had gone to register for Covid-19 vaccination at a civic center in Mumbais Nalasopara West area collapsed after suffering a heart attack and subsequently died. According to Dr Surekha Walke, Medical Health Officer, Vas...

Coronavirus pandemic casts long shadow over Dutch elections

Housing shortages, the environment, health care, education. Dutch voters have plenty of issues to consider in next weeks election but one towers over all others the COVID-19 pandemic.The Dutch vote for the 150-seat lower house of parliament...

Japan's teamLab melds museum and sauna in fresh digital art experience

A wall of flower petals bursts into a thousand fragments. A huge ball levitates in the air, turning from red to blue to purple. Hundreds of butterflies dart around a screen of tiny water particles. This is not a modern art museum, but the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021