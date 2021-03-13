One bogie of Dehradun-bound Shatabdi catches fire, no casualty

Left Menu

One bogie of Dehradun-bound Shatabdi Express caught fire Saturday but no casualty was reported, police said. The train's bogie caught fire near Kasro railway station when it was coming from Delhi, Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar said, adding no one, however, was killed or injured in the incident. Kumar said all passengers were evacuated from the affected coach which was separated from the train, DGP Kumar said. Railway officials in New Delhi said the fire broke out in coach C5 of the train due to a short circuit. Guard has informed that all passengers are safe and the fire brigade was informed.

