One bogie of Dehradun-bound Shatabdi catches fire, no casualty

Uttarakhand DGP Kumar said the train has reached Dehradun. On the report that no one was injured or killed in the fire in the Shatabdi Express coach, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat heaved a sigh of relief and thanked god. Thanks to Lord Badri Vishal and Baba Kedar Nath that there was no casualty in the train coach fire and all passengers are safe, the chief minister said in a tweet.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:44 IST
One bogie of Dehradun-bound Shatabdi Express caught fire Saturday but no casualty was reported, police said.

The train's bogie caught fire near Kasro railway station when it was coming from Delhi, Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar said, adding no one, however, was killed or injured in the incident.

Kumar said all passengers were evacuated from the affected coach which was separated from the train, DGP Kumar said.

Railway officials in New Delhi said the fire broke out in coach C5 of the train due to a short circuit.

''Guard has informed that all passengers are safe and the fire brigade was informed. A total of 35 passengers in the coach were shifted and adjusted in other coaches. The train has departed for the destination,'' the Railway officials said.

Uttarakhand DGP Kumar said the train has reached Dehradun.

On the report that no one was injured or killed in the fire in the Shatabdi Express coach, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat heaved a sigh of relief and thanked god.

"Thanks to Lord Badri Vishal and Baba Kedar Nath that there was no casualty in the train coach fire and all passengers are safe," the chief minister said in a tweet.

