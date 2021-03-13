An-26 aircraft crashes while landing at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport

An-26 aircraft crashes while landing at Kazakhstan's Almaty airportReuters | Almaty | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:48 IST
An An-26 aircraft flying from the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, crashed while landing in Almaty on Saturday, Almaty airport said on its Facebook page.
It was unclear how many people were on board or if there were any casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nur-Sultan