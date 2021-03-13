An-26 aircraft crashes while landing at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport

An An-26 aircraft flying from the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, crashed while landing in Almaty on Saturday, Almaty airport said on its Facebook page.

Russia's Interfax news agency said citing a source that six people were on board the plane which belonged to Kazakhstan's border guard service, part of the National Security Committee. It was unclear if there were any casualties, but photographs from the site showed the plane turned over and on fire.

Videos posted online also showed plumes of smoke rising from the crash site and visible from a nearby highway.

