Customs seize gold worth Rs 33.75 lakh at MIA

Customs seize gold worth Rs 33.75 lakh at MIAPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:09 IST
Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) Saturday seized gold weighing 737 gm valued at over Rs 33 lakh from a 45-year-old man who arrived by an Air India flight from Dubai.
The man hails from Kasaragod in Kerala.
He had tried to smuggle the gold by concealing it in his specially designed innerwear, a customs release here said.
The value of the contraband was put at Rs 33,75,470.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
