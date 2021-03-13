Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:17 IST
ED attaches over 100 immovable assets of Jharkhand firm, its directors

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets, including 102 immovable properties, worth over Rs 55 crore of a Jharkhand-based company, its directors and their family members who allegedly duped a number of investors by promising them plots.

The action has been taken against Sanjeevani Buildcon Pvt Ltd (SBPL) under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

''The attached assets include 98 immovable properties situated at Ranchi, three commercial shops at Raipur as well as bank balances in the form of fixed deposits in name of SBPL, its directors and their relatives Jayant Dayal Nand, his wife Anita Dayal Nand, another director Shyam Kishore Gupta and Ranjana Shrivastav, wife of one of the directors Prakash Prasad Lala,'' the central investigative agency said in a statement on Saturday.

It said the probe found that SBPL and its directors allegedly cheated a large number of people living in Jharkhand by inducing them with misleading advertisements and public canvassing which resulted into receipt of payments from the investors through cheque/cash towards purported sale of plots of land and constructed house.

''The directors had opened a number of bank accounts in the name of the company as well as in their names for the purpose of laundering funds,'' the ED alleged.

A large part of the proceeds of crime, it said, was also withdrawn in cash by the accused persons and deposited in personal accounts which was ''projected'' as untainted.

The agency last year in March had arrested Gupta and issued a look out circular against Jayant Dayal Nand whom the ED called ''absconding mastermind of this scam.'' It has also filed a charge sheet in this case and attached assets worth Rs 3.10 crore in the past. PTI NES SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

