Decision to install charging point at every 3 km will pave way for making Delhi EV capital: Gahlot

This will also add an estimated 10,000 chargers in Delhi by December, the minister said.Also, we are in advance talks with several EV fleet operators to open up their captive charging stations for public use. This will add another 750 charging points at least for public use in Delhi by June, Gahlot said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:47 IST
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday the AAP government's decision install a charging point at every three kilometers will pave the way for making Delhi the ''electric vehicle'' capital.

He said the Delhi government has taken a lead across India in creating charging infrastructure for a smooth transition to electric vehicles.

''The move to have a charging station at every three kilometres will build confidence among people to go for EVs and pave the way for making Delhi the EV capital of India,'' a statement quoted the minister as saying.

The government has already floated a tender to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations. These will be operational by December, he said.

All buildings such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals will soon have to set aside at least 5 per cent of their total parking capacity for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers. This will also add an estimated 10,000 chargers in Delhi by December, the minister said.

''Also, we are in advance talks with several EV fleet operators to open up their captive charging stations for public use. This will add another 750 charging points at least for public use in Delhi by June,'' Gahlot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

