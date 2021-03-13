Left Menu

Chai Sutta Bar spreads taste of Kulhad with yet another exclusive venture in Mumbai sub-urban Andheri West

Chai Sutta Bar a brand known for Spreading Taste of Kulhad Chai across India today announced its launch in the most hush-hush suburb of Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:51 IST
Anubhav Dubey, Co-founder, Chai Sutta Bar. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chai Sutta Bar a brand known for Spreading Taste of Kulhad Chai across India today announced its launch in the most hush-hush suburb of Mumbai. Andheri West area is known for its food junctions, cafes, restaurants and nightlife will have an added taste of Kulhad adding more love to the culture of the country with the newly launched Chai Sutta Bar in Mayfair, Oberoi - Rizvi Complex off Link Road, Andheri West. With this launch, the brand now has 15 franchise outlets in the Commercial Capital of the Country.

In the process of strengthening our presence across India; while it is important to cater to Tier - 1 and 2 cities it is also important to reach tier - 3 and 4 towns to make the presence felt and cater to all segments of the audience. The brand hails its origin from the heart of Madhya Pradesh and tier-2 city Indore and more like the convenience of having a sip of Chai at the nukkad; Chai Sutta Bar aims to provide the same cutting Chai with the luxury of ambience clubbed with taste. Moreover, with the ongoing global pandemic, we understand that safety is the key ask by the consumer's especially in the F&B segment and the brand ensures to deliver it.

After catering to the taste buds of the West and Northern belt of India and the outstanding response from over 60+ markets, Mumbai is largely the hub that we aim to expand and capture in 2021. The brand aims at opening 100+ outlets in Mumbai in the next few years. "Mumbai is not just the commercial capital of the country but is also one of the most densely populated cities. The city has the maximum strength of office goers and youth who are keen and passionate about their careers. A cup of Chai is wishful thinking for most of them; we believe in reinventing the taste and culture of India by providing a cup of tea in Kulhad and spread the joy of having Chai. The first store of Chai Sutta Bar got awesome response and acceptance from Mumbaikars and hence we planned to expand in the city and touch the taste buds of the maximum audience," said Anubhav Dubey, Co-founder, Chai Sutta Bar on the occasion of the launch.

The franchise of Chai Sutta Bar will offer its signature Chocolate Chai and Adrak Chai from the brand in the same taste across all Franchises across the length and breadth of the country. Keeping its brand motto and equity of serving quality chai and customer preferences as its utmost priority. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

