An evening dedicated to the aspiring women achievers of India

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kanika Kishore Dewani, CEO - Mintree Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, Nagpur based company is the Winner of the first FLO Game Changer Award 2021 followed by Swati Pandey, Co-founder & CEO, Arboreal Bio innovations of Lucknow as the 1st Runner-up and Sonam Sodha, MD & Co-founder of Himalayan Hemp Industries Pvt Ltd, Himachal Pradesh the 2nd Runner-up of the FICCI FLO Game Changers Awards 2021. The winners were announced at a virtual award function organized by FLO Mumbai chapter yesterday. The 'Game Changers' is a pan-India competition for women-led startups, that offers women entrepreneurs a chance to get their dream project funded through an exclusive group of reputed VCs by pitching and making a conclusive case to them.

Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog was Chief Guest and Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer Monetary Authority of Singapore was the Guest Speaker. The other eminent panelists included Sangita Reddy, Joint MD Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CEO, Biocon, Kirthiga Reddy, Investment Partner, Soft Bank, Anita Dongre, Founder, House of Dongre, Kiran Gera, Past President, FICCI FLO, Harjinder Kaur Talwar, MD & CEO, Commission India Pvt Ltd and Meghna Ghai, President, Whistling Woods.

One the sidelines of this year's International Women's Day, FICCI FLO, felicitated women start-up achievers - The Game Changers Award 2021 powered by Google. "Women-owned businesses and enterprises are playing a very prominent role in society and I firmly believe that the next big disruption within the Indian startup ecosystem will be driven by women entrepreneurs with the digital platform being the biggest enabler," said Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog.

"With this award ceremony, I am happy to release the Whitepaper on Women Entrepreneurship in India by FLO Mumbai along with SP Jain Institute of Management & Research. These researches undertaken by forums like FICCI FLO helps in working on the policies which would benefit the society at large," he further added. "One of the critical segments which would make a substantial impact on Fintech's profitability is the Women's market in financial services, today it represents the World's largest & fastest growing market. Focusing on the women's market is not charity, it is an opportunity that can be worth billions & could go up to trillion dollars of revenue," said Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore.

"The Indian Startup scenario is a buzzword in today's world & they are beginning to contribute to the growth of our Indian Economy. Women entrepreneurs can thrive economic growth in the startup scenario but for that, they need to be enabled to realize their rights," said Jahnabi Phookan, President, FICCI FLO. "The Women entrepreneurs of today are chartering unknown territories fearlessly & are proceeding with great enthusiasm to change the world around them. They are proceeding with great enthusiasm to change the world around them & make a difference with their ideas," said Maloo Natrajan, Chairperson FLO Mumbai.

The nominated award recipients included Lizzie Chapman, the CEO & Co-founder of ZestMoney - 'Startup of the Decade Award'; Akanksha Chaturvedi, Founder Eduauraa Technologies - 'Youngest Startup of the year Award'; Tanushree Nagori, Co-founder of Doubtnut was felicitated for the exceptional work in education sector; Meghna Saraogi, Co-founder & CEO of StyleDotMe Fashion; Smriti Tomar, Founder & CEO of Stack Finance was recognized for her path-breaking work within the Fintech Industry; Shriya Khanna, Founder & CEO of MyKhaana in Food Industry; Neha Motwani, Founder & CEO of Fitternity.com in Healthcare; Naina Parekh, Co-founder of the EUME World for Retail industry and Anu Prasad, Founder & CEO of ILSS for her outstanding contribution towards social sector. FLO is the women's wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). FLO was established in 1983, as a division of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) which is the apex body of industry and commerce in India.

FLO has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women through workshops, seminars, conferences, training and capacity building programmers, etc. As an All-India Organisation for women, FLO has 17 Chapters pan India - Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Northeast, Pune, Amritsar, North-East & Uttarakhand, with its Head Office in New Delhi. Its members comprise entrepreneurs, professionals, and corporate executives.

