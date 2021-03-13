Left Menu

AAP govt in advance talks with EV fleet operators to open up their captive charging stations: Gahlot

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday the AAP government is in advance talks with several electric vehicle fleet operators to open up their captive charging stations, a move that will add 750 such facilities for public use in Delhi by June.At present, there are 72 electric vehicle charging stations operational in the city.All buildings such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals will soon have to set aside at least 5 per cent of their total parking capacity for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers.

AAP govt in advance talks with EV fleet operators to open up their captive charging stations: Gahlot
''The move to have a charging station at every three kilometres will build confidence among people to go for EVs and pave the pay for making Delhi the EV capital of India,'' Gahlot said. Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday the AAP government is in advance talks with several electric vehicle fleet operators to open up their captive charging stations, a move that will add 750 such facilities for public use in Delhi by June.

At present, there are 72 electric vehicle charging stations operational in the city.

All buildings such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals will soon have to set aside at least 5 per cent of their total parking capacity for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers. This will also add an estimated 10,000 chargers in Delhi by December, the minister said.

The government has already floated a tender to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations. These will be operational by December, he said.

He said the Delhi government has taken lead across India in creating charging infrastructure for a smooth transition to electric vehicles.

''The move to have a charging station at every three kilometres will build confidence among people to go for EVs and pave the pay for making Delhi the EV capital of India,'' Gahlot said.

Presenting the Budget for the financial year 2021-22, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday the city government aims to convert its entire transport fleet to an electric vehicle system in the next 25 years.

The biggest step to protect the environment has been the implementation of ''possibly the world's most progressive'' electric vehicle policy in Delhi since August last year, he had said.

The share of electric vehicles has increased from 0.2 per cent to 2.21 per cent since the implementation of the policy.

