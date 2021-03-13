Left Menu

MP archers escape unhurt in Dehradun Shatabdi fire

The train was coming from the national capital and all passengers, including the 10 members of the archery contingent, were evacuated and shifted to another compartment.The fire spread out fast from near the bathroom and all our equipment and luggage were burnt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:48 IST
MP archers escape unhurt in Dehradun Shatabdi fire

Ten members of the Madhya Pradesh archery contingent escaped unhurt after their coach of the Dehradun-bound Shatabdi Express caught fire on Saturday.

The train's C-5 bogie caught fire near Kasro railway station. The train was coming from the national capital and all passengers, including the 10 members of the archery contingent, were evacuated and shifted to another compartment.

''The fire spread out fast from near the bathroom and all our equipment and luggage were burnt. Thankfully, we all are evacuated and safe,'' recurve women archer Amey Rai said.

To ensure that their participation at the Nationals is not affected, the Archery Association of India (AAI) has arranged the equipment and clothes for the archers.

''We are really thankful to the president Arjun Munda sir and the state government and other officials for readily arranging our equipment and other stuff,'' she said.

Coach Ravi Pradhan said they were all shaken by the incident but everyone supported them and they are ready for the tournament.

The members who survived the incident are Amit Patel, Amit Kumar, Harsh Sindhiya, Rohit Rajat (men's recurve); Amey Rai, Vitasa Thakur, Sonya Thakur, Dipika Pandey (women's recurve); Ravi Pradhan and Ashok Kumar Yadav (coaches).

The 41st National Archery Championship is underway at the Survey of India ground and will conclude on March 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey Women National Championship: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra secure wins on day four

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra registered wins on day four of the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women national championship 2021 here in Simdega on Saturday. In Pool G, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Bengal 5-0 in ...

Mumbai City FC win maiden ISL, beat ATKMB 2-1

Mumbai City FC won their maiden Indian Super League ISL title with a 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final here on Saturday. Bipin Singh scored on the 90th minute to seal the issue in Mumbai City FCs favour at the Fatorda Stadium. E...

Hooch tragedy: Excise inspector, two cops suspended

An Excise Department inspector, a police sub-inspector and two constables were suspended after two labourers died and 19 others were taken ill of illicit liquor consumption in a Fathepur district village early this week, an official said on...

SC directs MP DGP to ensure arrest of BSP MLA's husband in Cong leader murder case

The Supreme Court has taken serious note of the Madhya Pradesh Polices failure to arrest a BSP MLAs husband accused in the two-year-old murder case of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia and directed the states DGP to arrest him immediately....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021