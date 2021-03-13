Left Menu

Uzbekistan Army learning to handle Sig Sauer rifles from Indian Army during joint exercise

The Uzbekistan Army has been learning to handle Sig Sauer assault rifles from the Indian Army during the joint exercise that is happening currently in Chaubatia of Ranikhet district, said senior military officials on Friday. Moreover, all infantry battalions of the Indian Army have got at least 50 per cent of the required Sig Sauer rifles, said its spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand.

PTI | Ranikhet | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:09 IST
Uzbekistan Army learning to handle Sig Sauer rifles from Indian Army during joint exercise
The military exercise called Dustlik-2 between India and Uzbekistan started on March 10 and it will end on March 19. Image Credit: ANI

The Uzbekistan Army has been learning to handle Sig Sauer assault rifles from the Indian Army during the joint exercise that is happening currently in Chaubatia of Ranikhet district, said senior military officials on Friday. Moreover, all infantry battalions of the Indian Army have got at least 50 per cent of the required Sig Sauer rifles, said its spokesperson, Colonel Aman Anand.

The frontline infantry battalions (posted along the Line of Control or the Line of Actual Control) have got Sig Sauer rifles in a much larger number while other battalions have got at least 50 per cent, he added. The military exercise called Dustlik-2 between India and Uzbekistan started on March 10 and it will end on March 19. Col Amit Malik, who heads the 13th battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, said, ''We will be training them (Uzbekistan Army personnel) because they would be using it for the first time.''

Around 45 personnel of the 13th battalion are conducting a joint exercise with around 45 personnel of the Uzbekistan Army. The focus of this military exercise has been counterterrorist operations. The mainstay of the Indian Army's infantry has been indigenously-built Insas 5.56 mm rifle, which has a firing range of around 400 metres. However, the Army has recently been shifting to an American Sig Sauer 7.62 mm rifle, which has a firing range of 600 metres.

The defence ministry had in September last year approved the procurement of 72,000 Sig Sauer rifles for the Indian Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Speaker forms panel over state's agri produce marketing act

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee over the states agriculture produce marketing act.The five-member committee comprises MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra from the Congress, Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir...

J&K police arrests 2 from Rajasthan for online fraud

The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said it has arrested two people from Rajasthan in a case related to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh from the account of a person here. Ahmed Khan and Bilal were arrested from their reside...

IHM Srinagar re-starts tourism course after COVID lockdown

Institute of Hotel Management IHM Srinagar has re-started its tourism course after a gap of nearly one year following the COVID-19 induced shutdown. The tourism course needs practical learning and the same was impossible during the online c...

Drainage system, built using Indian financial aid, inaugurated in Nepal

A culvert and drainage system, which was built with Indian financial assistance in Nepals Sarlahi, was inaugurated on Saturday. The Indian Consulate in Birgunj confirmed that infrastructure has been jointly inaugurated by Nitesh Kumar, Cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021