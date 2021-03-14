Maha: One killed, 11 hurt as bus collides with tractor

Beed, Mar 13 (PTI)One person was killed and 11 passengers were injured, two of them critically, when the state transport bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor in Latur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The bus was headed towards Latur from Ambajogai in Beed district.

The injured persons were rushed to Renapur rural hospital while the critically injured passengers were admitted in a hospital in Latur, police said.

The bus driver Vitthal Harale (57) succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

