Left Menu

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo recall products in the US market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 11:18 IST
Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo recall products in the US market

Leading home grown drug makers Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma and Jubilant Pharma are recalling products in the US market, the world's largest market for pharmaceutical products, for various reasons.

As per the latest Enforcement Report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Sun Pharma is recalling Cequa ophthalmic solution, which is used to treat chronic dry eye.

The US-based subsidiary of the Mumbai-based drug major is recalling 37,400 cartons (60 vials per carton) of the ophthalmic solution for being ''subpotent'', the US health regulator said.

The Princeton (NJ) based firm initiated the nationwide recall of the affected lot on February 22, this year, it added.

Similarly, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling 10,440 (90-count) and 2,24,710 (500 count) bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based firm is recalling the drug, which is used to prevent cardiovascular disease, for ''failed impurities/degradation specifications'', the USFDA said.

The US-based unit of the drug major initiated the nationwide recall on February 19, 2021, and the USFDA has categorised it as Class III recall which is initiated in a ''situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences''.

The drug firm is also recalling 16,449 bottles of Progesterone Capsules (200 mg), used to cause menstrual periods in women who have not yet reached menopause, in the US market for ''failed dissolution specifications''.

The company has initiated the nationwide recall of the lot on February 26, this year and the USFDA has classified it as a Class II recall which is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Another Hyderabad-based drug major Aurobindo Pharma is recalling 1,296 bottles of Famotidine tablets, used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease, in the US market for presence of foreign tablets.

''Famotidine 20mg and ibuprofen 400mg tablets were found in a lot of famotidine 40mg,'' the USFDA noted.

The company initiated the nationwide recall on January 20 and the USFDA has classified the action as Class II.

Besides, Salisbury-based Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals is recalling 6,35,400 cartons of Methylprednisolone tablets, prescribed for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive effects, in the American market due to ''Illegible label''.

''Customer complaint received of misalignment print of the printed dosing instructions on the blister card,'' the USFDA said.

The company initiated the nationwide recall on February 19 and the USFDA has classified the action as a Class III recall.

Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of Singapore-based Jubilant Pharma, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noida-based Jubilant Life Sciences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Part of empty building collapses in Mumbai, no casualty

A portion of an empty five-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, he said, adding that no casualty was reported.The building, located ...

6 farm workers killed, 8 hurt in AP hit-and-run accident

Six farm workers were killed and eight others injured in a hit-and-run accident near Nuzividu in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh early Sunday.The victims belonged to Lion Tanda, a tribal hamlet near Nuzividu, about 55 kms from Vijayawada...

FPIs pull out Rs 7,013 cr from Indian mkts so far this month

Foreign portfolio investors FPIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 7,013 crore so far this month in the Indian markets on profit-booking as jitters in global bond markets spooked investors. As per depositories data, FPIs pulled out Rs 531 ...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves as toll mounts

The acting leader of Myanmars parallel civilian government said it will seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves as the death toll in protests against last months coup exceeded 80, according to an advocacy group. Mahn Win Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021