Left Menu

Gaming sector in India attracted investments worth $544 mn during Aug 2020-Jan 2021: Report

The gaming sector in India attracted USD 544 million in investments during August 2020-January 2021 period, and this is set to double over the next 12-18 months on the back of higher user awareness and accelerated engagement, as per a report by Maple Capital Advisors. With more than 400 million gamers, a plethora of investors are looking to deploy funds in the sector, and with over 15 percent of the global gaming traffic, Indian gaming market is at an inflexion point. We believe gaming is now at an inflexion point with greater investment and consumer traction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 11:23 IST
Gaming sector in India attracted investments worth $544 mn during Aug 2020-Jan 2021: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The gaming sector in India attracted USD 544 million in investments during August 2020-January 2021 period, and this is set to double over the next 12-18 months on the back of higher user awareness and accelerated engagement, as per a report by Maple Capital Advisors.

With more than 400 million gamers, a plethora of investors are looking to deploy funds in the sector, and with over 15 percent of the global gaming traffic, Indian gaming market is at an inflexion point.

''We believe gaming is now at an inflexion point with greater investment and consumer traction. With growth-oriented private equities now participating and the first meaningful IPO around the corner, gaming is poised to attract greater capital across stages, and we expect increased cross-border M&A,'' Maple Capital Advisors founder and MD Pankaj Karna said.

He added that the investments are expected to double in the sector in the next 12-18 months.

''Consumer traction (15 percent of global traffic) on the back of greater awareness and engagement is likely to accelerate. Also, clearer category leaders are likely to emerge. We expect improved regulatory coverage or judicial clarity, especially in the real money gaming space,'' he said.

As per the report, growth capital funds like Chrys Capital and TPG participated and numerous others have started to look at the sector.

Early-stage investments have spanned actively on e-sports and casual gaming and are witnessing good growth, it added.

Some of the big investments include USD 225 million investment in Dream11 (September 2020), USD 90 million investment in Mobile Premier League (November 2020) and USD 68 million in Nazara Technologies (January 2021).

The report said the sector is likely to see multiple unicorns as investment accelerates in the space.

E-sports gaming ecosystems are likely to see greater traction, while some games may see dip in traction as COVID ends and people head back to work, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Part of empty building collapses in Mumbai, no casualty

A portion of an empty five-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, he said, adding that no casualty was reported.The building, located ...

6 farm workers killed, 8 hurt in AP hit-and-run accident

Six farm workers were killed and eight others injured in a hit-and-run accident near Nuzividu in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh early Sunday.The victims belonged to Lion Tanda, a tribal hamlet near Nuzividu, about 55 kms from Vijayawada...

FPIs pull out Rs 7,013 cr from Indian mkts so far this month

Foreign portfolio investors FPIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 7,013 crore so far this month in the Indian markets on profit-booking as jitters in global bond markets spooked investors. As per depositories data, FPIs pulled out Rs 531 ...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves as toll mounts

The acting leader of Myanmars parallel civilian government said it will seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves as the death toll in protests against last months coup exceeded 80, according to an advocacy group. Mahn Win Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021