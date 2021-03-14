Spectra expects to more than double its revenue to around Rs 500 cr in 5 years

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 13:22 IST
Broadband solutions company Spectra expects to more than double its revenue in next 5 years to around Rs 500 crore and plans to be a more focussed business-to-business service provider.

The Gurgaon-based firm expects to close the current financial year with marginal growth but expects to grow aggressively in the next 2-5 years, Spectra CEO Udit Mehrotra told PTI.

''We are looking at more aggressive numbers than we had in the past. We want to be a more focussed B2B service provider, providing a network as a service within a larger construct or umbrella as a service,'' Mehrotra said.

He further noted that ''we plan to double our customer base year-over-year. Similar for revenue as well though it may not be linear.'' The company had recorded revenue of about Rs 200 crore in the last financial year.

Mehrotra said that in the next five years the revenue of the company should be around Rs 500 crore.

He said that as business was growing and as the requirement of every business in digitalization continued to grow, the company realised the gap between the capability and the competency that a business requires to be able to fulfill its own digitisation requirements.

''In the last 24 to 36 months, we have been evolving from just being fibre internet broadband provider to being a network-as-a-service provider, where our focus is on working with small businesses, startups to large enterprises and to work with them in a long-term partnership where we make available our expertise who have knowledge of designing, deploying and managing networks,'' Mehrotra said.

The company was earlier focussed on providing high-speed broadband and was first to provide the service with 1 gigabit per second speed.

Mehrotra said that the primary broadband services have become part of the overall basket of the products and solutions that company offers.

''The data price market is highly competitive which is true but our entire focus is not just offering bandwidth anymore. That is where the network-as-a-service is important,'' he said.

The company claims to have recorded 20 per cent year-on-year growth in the network-as-a-service segment.

Mehrotra said that the company is now working for higher revenue contribution from network-as-a-service portfolio, going for higher market share within a high value customer base in the residential segment and aims to double its B2B customer base of 10,000 on a year-on-year basis for the foreseeable future.

