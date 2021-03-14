Left Menu

Four injured as girder launcher collapses in Dhaka

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 14-03-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 14:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least four people, including two Chinese workers, were injured on Sunday after a girder launcher used for the Bus Rapid Transit project collapsed in Dhaka.

The incident occurred near the Dhaka airport rail station at 10:15 am on Sunday, a fire official told bdnews24.com.

The launching gantry collapsed during the installation of a girder.

Three of the injured have been sent to Evercare Hospital and the other to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, the official said.

The cause of the accident could not be identified immediately.

A witness told the daily that he sawdust flying after a loud noise. He later realized a launcher had collapsed.

