Left Menu

Delhi HC to resume physical functioning from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:53 IST
Delhi HC to resume physical functioning from Monday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After a year, the Delhi High Court will resume Monday it's complete physical functioning, which was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 15, all judges of the high court would hold physical hearing of cases.

Since March 2020, the high court has been holding proceedings through video conferencing and subsequently, a few benches started holding physical courts every day on a rotation basis.

Some of them were also holding hybrid proceedings, wherein lawyers have the option to attend the hearing via video conference instead of appearing in person.

According to a notification issued by the high court administration on March 12, limited numbers of litigants who are appearing in person and/or required to appear in compliance with the court's order/directions be permitted in the court premises.

The high court on March 2 had issued certain guidelines to be followed upon resumption of physical court hearings from March 15, including that visitors and advocates shall maintain social distancing as per government norms.

A circular issued by the administration branch of the high court earlier had said entry of litigants will be regulated as it was during the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period and facilitation counter/pass counter will also function in a normal manner.

''All the visitors, including lawyers, shall maintain social distancing as per norms/protocol issued by the government of India/ Delhi government and or this court,'' it had said.

The functioning of the high court was restricted to urgent matters from March 16, 2020.

Thereafter, from March 25 last year, the functioning of the high court and district courts was further restricted and no physical hearing was being conducted due to the spread of COVID-19 cases.

An office order had said that all pending routine or non-urgent matters listed before it from February 22 to March 26 would be adjourned en bloc to dates between April 15 and May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army hands over to CBI probe on alleged irregularities in officers' selection in Punjab

The Army has handed over to the CBI a probe into alleged irregularities in a test held in Punjab for selection of officers, official sources said on Sunday.The Army was conducting internal investigation into the alleged malpractices in the ...

BJP to end TMC's 'syndicate raaj' in Bengal: Swapan Dasgupta

Minutes after he was nominated as BJP candidate from Tarakeswar assembly seat in Hooghly district, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said his party wants to put an end to TMCs syndicate raj in West Bengal.He also asked people who hail from the...

WRAPUP 4-Five killed in Myanmar protests, civilian leader says people should defend themselves

Security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Myanmars commercial capital Yangon on Sunday and at least three people were killed as protests against the militarys seizure of power continued for a sixth week, witnesses and domestic media s...

6 farm workers killed, 8 hurt in AP hit-and-run accident

Six farm workers were killed and eight others injured in a hit-and-run accident near Nuzividu in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh early Sunday.The victims belonged to Lion Tanda, a tribal hamlet near Nuzividu, about 55 kms from Vijayawada...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021