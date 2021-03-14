IAF airlifts 381 stranded passengers in J-K

IAF airlifts 381 stranded passengers in J-KPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:33 IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted 381 stranded passengers from Jammu and Srinagar to Leh using a C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft, officials said on Sunday.
They were airlifted on Saturday.
The passengers were stranded after the Srinagar-Leh national highway was closed due to heavy snowfall, the officials said.
The IAF regularly provides airlift to the civilian population of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in times of distress utilizing its C-17, C-130 and An-32 transport aircraft.
