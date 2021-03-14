CSIR-AMPRI makes radiation shielding material with industrial waste as raw material: Vardhan

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (CSIR-AMPRI) has been adopting 'Waste to Wealth' strategy, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said, adding that the institute has developed radiation shielding material by utilising industrial waste as raw materials.

A novel process for making lead free and highly effective shielding material useful for the construction of X-ray diagnostic and CT scanner room has been developed by utilising industrial waste, namely red mud and fly ash, the CSIR said in a statement.

Advertisement

Vardhan inaugurated the Centre for Advanced Radiation Shielding and Geopolymeric Materials and Analytical High-Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope Laboratory during his visit to CSIR constituent lab AMPRI based in Bhopal on March 13.

He also laid the foundation stone of CSIR-AMPRI Bamboo Composite Structure.

The Science and Technology minister stated that the institute is working in cutting-edge areas of advanced technologies. It is in the forefront in the pandemic time by undertaking research in collaboration with AIIMS, Bhopal in the area of development of rapid electrochemical based diagnostic for detection of SARS-COV infection, he said.

Various geopolymeric materials have been developed by CSIR-AMPRI by utilising coal-based thermal power plant waste like fly ash. Three US patents have been granted on geopolymeric materials.

A unique Centre for Advanced Radiation Shielding and Geopolymeric Materials, with a total area of 455.52 sqm and carpet rea of 906.24 sq.m, is being established.

The advances in geopolymeric materials will accelerate strategic applications such as development of Thermal Resistant Geopolymeric Concrete for Missile/Rocket Launching Pad, Geopolymeric Bullet Proof Concrete for Bunkers, Graphene-Induced Geopolymeric Concrete and Geopolymeric Radiation Shielding Concrete, the statement said.

In addition, it will also have advanced conventional applications such as development and upscaling of ready mix Geopolymeric Concrete for road applications and structural applications, Roller-Compacted Geopolymeric Concrete and pre-stressed Geopolymeric Concrete components, it added.

Vardhan expressed hope that the centre will enhance the knowledge for understanding the mechanism of radiation shielding and improvement in engineering properties of developed materials.

“It will facilitate the upscaling of technologies in this area and provide technological support to the Indian industry,” he said.

The minister also inaugurated the Analytical High-Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope Laboratory, another major facility at CSIR-AMPRI.

PTI PR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)