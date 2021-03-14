Maha: Amid COVID-19 surge, night curfew imposed in Latur

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Latur administration on Sunday decided to enforce night curfew in the district between 8pm and 5am from March 15 until further orders, officials said.

On Sunday, Latur reported 110 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 26,613, while one death took the toll to 716.

The night curfew order was issued by Collector Prithviraj BP and will be in force within three kilometres of Latur municipal corporation, as well as all municipalities and nagar panchayats in the district, they added.

Essential services, public transport will be exempt from night curfew, the officials informed.

