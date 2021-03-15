Left Menu

China stocks fall as policy tightening worries persist; Hong Kong up

Leading the declines, the CSI300 consumer staples index, the CSI300 healthcare index, and the CSI new energy index slumped 3.7%, 3.5%, and 3.2%, respectively. "China has chosen to proactively burst the bubbles in stocks with frothy valuations, including by giving window guidance to prevent loans from flowing into stocks and properties market, and by issuing a series of implicit warnings on state-backed media against those stocks," said Zhang Chengyu, a Beijing-based hedge fund manager.

Reuters | Hong Hong | Updated: 15-03-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 10:07 IST
China stocks fall as policy tightening worries persist; Hong Kong up
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks fell on Monday, weighed down by heavy losses in high-flying consumer, healthcare and new energy stocks as policy tightening fears persisted.

The CSI300 index fell 1.7% to 5,061.66 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%, to 3,432.01 points. Leading the declines, the CSI300 consumer staples index, the CSI300 healthcare index, and the CSI new energy index slumped 3.7%, 3.5%, and 3.2%, respectively.

"China has chosen to proactively burst the bubbles in stocks with frothy valuations, including by giving window guidance to prevent loans from flowing into stocks and properties market, and by issuing a series of implicit warnings on state-backed media against those stocks," said Zhang Chengyu, a Beijing-based hedge fund manager. Zhang said Beijing's efforts are directed toward preventing or decreasing contagion effects from any bursting of bubbles in overseas financial markets.

China's regulators have also told banks to trim their loan books this year to guard against risks emerging from bubbles in domestic financial markets. Analysts also said setting a conservative economic growth target this year would give regulators more room to rein in frothiness in the country's financial markets.

Investors should refrain from sectors with high valuations and shift towards cyclical players that benefit from an economic recovery, Huaxi Securities analyst Li Lifeng said in a report. China's industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations, as the vast manufacturing sector started 2021 on a firm footing.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.6%, to 28,907.15 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4%, to 11,221.61. Gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd dropped 3% on anti-monopoly worries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Dollar chart suggests recovery could have legs

Betting against the dollar was one of investors favorite trades at the start of 2021, but the U.S. currency is now recovering and technical analysis patterns from recent years suggest it could recoup a third or, potentially, all of last yea...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autismA Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autismA Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan r...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw touristsDressed all in purple, bent-over women held long rakes aloft as they walked in a line to a lavender field to carry out some pruning on a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021