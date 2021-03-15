Shree Cement's new cement grinding unit in Odisha commences commercial production

Shree Cement on Monday said its new cement grinding unit in Odisha with a manufacturing capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) has commenced commercial production.

The company has commenced commercial production at its new cement grinding unit having capacity of 3.0 MTPA set-up at Athagarh Tehsil in Cuttack District of Odisha, Shree Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Shree Cement had posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 631.58 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, as against a net profit of Rs 311.83 crore in October-December period a year ago.

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd were trading 1.41 per cent lower at Rs 27,334.55 apiece on BSE.

