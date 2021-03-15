MTAR Technologies shares debut with 85 pc premium

Left Menu

Shares of MTAR Technologies on Monday made a blockbuster debut with a premium of 85 percent against its issue price of Rs 575. It listed at Rs 1,063.90, registering a gain of 85 percent from the issue price on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

It listed at Rs 1,063.90, registering a gain of 85 percent from the issue price on BSE.

It listed at Rs 1,063.90, registering a gain of 85 percent from the issue price on BSE. Later, it jumped 95.65 percent to Rs 1,125.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,050 - a premium of 82.60 percent. The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,397.86 crore on BSE.

The initial public offering (IPO) of MTAR Technologies was subscribed 200.79 times earlier this month.

The price band for MTAR Technologies Rs 597-crore IPO was at Rs 574-575 per equity share.

The Hyderabad-based company has precision engineering capabilities to build nuclear and pressurized water reactors, aerospace engines, missile systems, aircraft components, and many other critical components and assemblies.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

