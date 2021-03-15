Left Menu

Banking services in Maharashtra hit as 40,000 bank employees, officers join two-day strike

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:48 IST
Banking services in Maharashtra hit as 40,000 bank employees, officers join two-day strike

Banking services in the state got affected on Monday as around 40,000 bank employees and officers have gone on a two-day strike to protest against the government's decision to privatise two more state-run banks.

Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan in the Union Budget for the next fiscal.

The pan-India strike on March 15-16 has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions. It has claimed that about 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks are participating in the strike.

UFBU's Maharashtra Convenor Devidas Tuljapurkar in a statement said that about 40,000 bank employees and officers working in about 10,000 bank branches across the state have joined the nationwide strike.

State-run lenders, including Central Bank of India among others have informed their customers to use their digital channels like internet or mobile banking, ATMS services for making transactions during the two-day strike.

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

Others are Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Unthinkable? EU considers getting a vaccine boost from Russia's Sputnik

Publicly, the European Union has dismissed Russias global coronavirus vaccine supply campaign as a propaganda stunt by an undesirable regime. Behind the scenes, the bloc is turning to Moscows Sputnik V shot as it tries to get its stuttering...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks inch up on stimulus, vaccines hopes

Global stock prices inched higher while U.S. bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet U.S. economic growth will accelerate after the 1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week. The ro...

Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Tens of thousands of women gathered outside Australias parliament and across the country on Monday, calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault. The March 4 Justice rallies were spurred by a recent wave of allegati...

Basketball-Atlantic 10 looking into videographer incident - The Buffalo News

The Atlantic 10 Conference is looking into an incident where a security guard restrained a member of the St. Bonaventure University athletic department on Sunday, The Buffalo News reported httpsbit.ly3rOZKpp. Were aware and were looking int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021