udaan helps over 400 sellers in electronics category notch sales worth Rs 1 cr each

Business-to-business eCommerce platform, udaan, on Monday said it has enabled over 400 sellers in the electronics category garner sales worth Rs 1 crore each in 2020.

The platform has also on-boarded over 1.13 lakh new users under the electronics category in 2020. During the period, udaan shipped over 160 million electronic products catering to 53 lakh orders across 12,000 pin codes, it said in a statement.

The pandemic triggered work-from-home and many working professionals moved back to their hometowns in smaller cities, driving large volumes of orders for electronic products from locations across Uttar Pradesh followed by West Bengal, Assam, and Bihar.

The requirement for electronic gadgets also surged due to a huge pent-up demand for these products post the lockdown.

The sale of accessories saw a spike making it the highest selling product on the platform, the statement said and added that over 120 million accessories and consumer electronics followed by 10 million mobile handsets were sold on the platform during 2020.

Within three months post the unlock, udaan also sold 50 million electronic products including audio and mobile accessories (19 per cent), power accessories (16 per cent), mobile handsets (9 per cent), computers and IT accessories (7 per cent) and consumer electronics (6 per cent) among others.

A one-stop solution for business requirements in the B2B space, udaan has built inclusive tech tools catering to the needs of brands, retailers and manufacturers providing them a level-playing-field to scale, trade and grow their business.

Large manufacturers and brands such as Apple, SanDisk, boAt and others have partnered with udaan to leverage its strong distribution network and access newer markets, while enjoying cost efficiencies.

''With doorstep delivery services in tier 1,2,3 cities across the country, the retailers didn't have to risk going to wholesale markets during the pandemic and could access a wide array of selection at the best price on the udaan platform,'' according to the statement.

Operations of udaan span categories such as lifestyle, electronics, home & kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys and general merchandise.

Hrishikesh Thite, Head - Electronics category, udaan, said, ''as people started working from home, the demand for electronic products from professionals and families increased to facilitate their daily work, education of kids as well as for family entertainment. This trend was visible across the country''.

The seller-partner platform benefitted as they were able to cater to demands across India by leveraging supply chain networks and deep access, while small retailers benefited from access to a range of products at best prices, with the convenience of placing orders on the udaan app anytime, anywhere, Thite added.

