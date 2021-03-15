Left Menu

The annual rate of inflation based on the monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was 4.17 per cent in February as compared to 2.03 per cent in the previous month, data released by the government on Monday showed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:03 IST
WPI inflation comes at 4.17 pc in Feb
Inflation based on WPI food index increased to 3.31 pc in February.. Image Credit: ANI

The annual rate of inflation based on the monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was 4.17 per cent in February as compared to 2.03 per cent in the previous month, data released by the government on Monday showed. It was 2.26 per cent in February 2020. The index for primary articles with a weightage of 22.62 per cent increased by 1.04 per cent to 145.4 in February from in January, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Prices of minerals increased by 9.4 per cent, crude petroleum and natural gas by 6.5 per cent and food articles by 0.51 per cent month-on-month. However, prices of non-food articles declined by 0.51 per cent. The index for fuel and power with a weightage of 13.15 per cent increased by 4.51 per cent to 104.2 in February from 99.7 in January. Prices of mineral oils rose by 8.88 per cent but prices of electricity fell by 0.43 per cent. Coal prices remain unchanged.

The index for manufactured products with a weightage of 64.23 per cent increased by 0.64 per cent to 125.7 in February from 124.9 in January. A total of 17 groups which witnessed increase in prices are manufacture of other manufacturing; furniture; other transport equipment; motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; machinery and equipment; computer, electronic and optical products; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; other non-metallic mineral products; rubber and plastics products; chemicals and chemical products; printing and reproduction of recorded media; paper and paper products; wood and of products of wood and cork; textiles; tobacco products; beverages; and food products.

On the other hand, five groups that witnessed a decline in prices are the manufacture of electrical equipment; basic metals; pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products; leather and related products; and wearing apparel. The WPI food index consisting of food articles from the primary articles group and food products from manufactured products group increased from 151.8 in January to 153 in February. The rate of inflation based on WPI food index increased from negative 0.26 per cent to 3.31 per cent. (ANI)

