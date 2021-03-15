Left Menu

China stocks end lower as policy tightening worries persist

China shares closed lower on Monday, with the heavyweight consumer, healthcare, and new energy stocks leading the losses, as the recent conservative annual economic growth target reignited fears Beijing could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:08 IST
China stocks end lower as policy tightening worries persist
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares closed lower on Monday, with the heavyweight consumer, healthcare, and new energy stocks leading the losses, as the recent conservative annual economic growth target reignited fears Beijing could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell as much as 3% before ending down 2.2% at 5,035.54, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1% to 3,419.95 points.

The CSI300 index is now in correction territory, down 15% from an all-time high of 5,922.02 points notched just weeks ago. Falling the most on Monday, the CSI300 consumer staples index, the CSI300 healthcare index, and the CSI New Energy Index slumped 3.8%, 4.2%, and 3.9%, respectively.

Growth shares have come under intense pressure globally in recent weeks amid rising inflation fears. Such stocks have been hit especially hard in China due to fears that authorities are keen to reduce generous, pandemic-era stimulus. "China has chosen to proactively burst the bubbles in stocks with frothy valuations, including by giving window guidance to prevent loans from flowing into stocks and properties market, and by issuing a series of implicit warnings on state-backed media against those stocks," said Zhang Chengyu, a Beijing-based hedge fund manager.

Zhang said Beijing's efforts are directed toward preventing or decreasing contagion effects from any bursting of bubbles in overseas financial markets. China's regulators have told banks to trim their loan books this year to guard against risks emerging from bubbles in domestic financial markets.

Analysts also said setting a conservative economic growth target this year would give regulators more room to rein in frothiness in the country's financial markets. Investors should refrain from sectors with high valuations and shift towards cyclical players that benefit from an economic recovery, Huaxi Securities analyst Li Lifeng said in a report.

China's industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations, as the vast manufacturing sector started 2021 on a firm footing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadam

Eds Adds details Kannur Ker, Mar 15 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the Apr 6 assembly polls from the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district, filed his nomination papers on Monday.Vijayan, who submitted two ...

Batla House encounter: Delhi court reserves order on Ariz Khan's sentence

A Delhi court reserved its order on Monday on the quantum of sentence for Ariz Khan, convicted for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter.Police sought death pe...

Tech Mahindra to buy 70% stake in Perigord Asset Holdings for Rs 182 cr

Tech Mahindra will acquire a 70 per cent stake in Ireland-based Perigord Asset Holdings Ltd for around Rs 182 crore and plans to buy the remaining 30 per cent shareholding over a period of four years.In a statement on Monday, Tech Mahindra ...

Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, Peacock says

Regular booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of mutations that make it more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britains effort to sequence the viruss genomes told Reuters. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021