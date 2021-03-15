Indifi secures Rs 35 cr in debt financing from IndusInd Bank

Online lending platform Indifi Technologies on Monday said it has secured Rs 35 crores in debt financing from IndusInd Bank Ltd.

These funds were deployed through a Rs 35 crore of term loan from IndusInd bank's impact investing group to Riviera Investors Private Limited which is Indifi's in-house Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) arm.

The funds will be used for onward lending to small businesses (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) to accelerate post-COVID economic recovery, Indifi said.

''We are extremely thankful to the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and IndusInd Bank for this facility which comes to us at the right time and helps us in our goal of extending debt financing to underserved MSMEs who are recovering from the COVID impact,'' Siddharth Mahanot, Co-founder and COO, Indifi Technologies, said in a statement.

Indifi claims to have successfully disbursed over 30,000 loans across more than 12 industries since its inception.

''Indifi deploys a unique and innovative approach to improve access to finance for small businesses, which are an important engine for economic growth in the Indian economy,'' Loren Rodwin, Managing Director of Social Enterprise Finance in DFC's Office of Development Credit said.

