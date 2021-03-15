Left Menu

Cashfree Ranked Number 5 Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

- Attributes its 1,293 Percent Revenue Growth to its focus on fintech innovation in the payments space BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2021 PRNewswire -- Cashfree, a Bengaluru-based payments and banking technology company, today announced that it ranked Number 5 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:22 IST
Cashfree Ranked Number 5 Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

- Attributes its 1,293 Percent Revenue Growth to its focus on fintech innovation in the payments space BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashfree, a Bengaluru-based payments and banking technology company, today announced that it ranked Number 5 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Cashfree grew 1,293 percent during this period.

Cashfree's CEO and Co-founder, Akash Sinha, credits Cashfree's focus on fintech innovation and strong partnerships across the payments and banking ecosystem with the company's 1,293% revenue growth over the past three years. He said, ''We are delighted to be in the top five rankings of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020. The last three years have been instrumental in many ways and this award is a testament to our efforts in fostering India's digital payments ecosystem. Our industry-first innovations and products in the fintech space have given us an edge to scale and chart our growth trajectory, paving the way for a transformational journey for Cashfree ahead.'' ''Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology,'' said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, DTTILLP. ''With its 1,293% growth rate over three years, Cashfree has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment,'' he added.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

About Cashfree Cashfree is a payments and banking technology company that enables businesses in India to collect and send money via all available methods with a single integration. Founded by IIIT Hyderabad alumnus Akash Sinha and IIT Kharagpur graduate Reeju Datta, www.cashfree.com enables more than 50,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty, and rewards. Incubated by payments pioneer PayPal, Cashfree is backed by Apis Partners, Smilegate and Y Combinator.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, ''what's different about Deloitte?'' the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it's in the beliefs, behaviours and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity-more than 312,000 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services yet our shared culture remains the same.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387178/Cashfree_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadam

Eds Adds details Kannur Ker, Mar 15 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the Apr 6 assembly polls from the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district, filed his nomination papers on Monday.Vijayan, who submitted two ...

Batla House encounter: Delhi court reserves order on Ariz Khan's sentence

A Delhi court reserved its order on Monday on the quantum of sentence for Ariz Khan, convicted for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter.Police sought death pe...

Tech Mahindra to buy 70% stake in Perigord Asset Holdings for Rs 182 cr

Tech Mahindra will acquire a 70 per cent stake in Ireland-based Perigord Asset Holdings Ltd for around Rs 182 crore and plans to buy the remaining 30 per cent shareholding over a period of four years.In a statement on Monday, Tech Mahindra ...

Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, Peacock says

Regular booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of mutations that make it more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britains effort to sequence the viruss genomes told Reuters. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021