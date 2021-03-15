Left Menu

Services of PSBs hit in Bengal as bank unions go on strike to protest against privatization

Our strike call has also been supported by the National Confederation of Officers Association, farmers, CITU and AITUC, All India Bank Officers Confederation AIBOC joint general secretary Sanjoy Das said. There are around 6,000 branches of public, private, and foreign banks in West Bengal, he said. Most of the bank branches in the state are closed due to the strike.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Banking operations were severely hit in West Bengal on Monday as officers and employees of public sector lenders went on a strike to protest against the proposed privatization of two state-owned banks.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, had given a nationwide strike call for March 15 and 16 and claimed that about 10 lakh employees and officers of the lenders will participate in the casework.

''We have got a tremendous response. Our strike call has also been supported by the National Confederation of Officers Association, farmers, CITU, and AITUC,'' All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) joint general secretary Sanjoy Das said.

There are around 6,000 branches of public, private, and foreign banks in West Bengal, he said.

''Most of the bank branches in the state are closed due to the strike. ATMs are not functioning except those located at hospitals, railway stations, and airports,'' Das said.

However, branches of private-sector lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank are open as they are not part of the strike.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in the budget announced the privatization of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan.

The government has merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

