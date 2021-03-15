Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches New Showroom in Bhubaneswar, 1st in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India (NewsVoir) • The store marks Malabar Gold & Diamonds Foray into Bhubaneswar in Odisha • The store launch is a part of global expansion plan of the Group Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, launched its first store in Bhubaneswar in Odisha, on 13th March 2021. The store was inaugurated by Mr.Sabyasachi Mishra (Indian film actor) in the presence of M P Ahammed (Malabar Group Chairman), Dr. P.A. Ibrahim Haji (Co-chairman - Malabar Group), O Asher (Managing Director-Indian Operations Malabar Gold & Diamonds), ShamlalAhamed (Managing Director - International Operations Malabar Gold & Diamonds), Abdul Salam KP (Group Executive Director - Malabar Group), P.K Siraj (Regional Retail Head, Malabar Group) and other senior management officials. Located at Rupali Square, Saheed Nagar, the lavish store is a part of its global expansion plan of the jeweller and its vision to strengthen retail presence in eastern India. The aesthetically-designed showroom in Bhubaneswar offers superior shopping experience along with extraordinary design diversity with quality assurance and wonderful after-sales customer convenience. The Bhubaneswar store will display a remarkable range of bridal jewellery, traditional jewellery, daily wear jewellery in gold, diamond and platinum along with hand-picked designs from the popular sub-brands of Malabar Gold and Diamonds such as Mine for diamond jewellery, Era for uncut diamond jewellery, Divine for Indian heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted jewellery collection, Precia precious gemstone jewellery, Zoul lifestyle jewellery and Starlet for kids jewellery. The store will offer jewellery for all family and personal and special occasions and daily use. The store offers special offers on wedding purchases wherein customers can book jewellery by paying minimum 10% in advance and get jewellery at the booked rate or prevailing rate whichever is lower. The Showroom offers safe and hygienic retail ambiance to its customers by complying with the safety guidelines issued by the authorities and also adopted all the required precautions and safety measures. “The store in Bhubaneswar will help us further expand our presence in eastern India. The store launch will bring an element of novelty to our main foray into Odisha. Our retail expansion is a part of our plan to become the number one gold retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and sales. So, we have plans to triple the number of showrooms in the next five years”, said Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed. “Our unparalleled transparency in pricing and quality has helped us win customer confidence across the country and beyond. We want to offer our unique services, facilities and unmatched variety to the customers in Odisha,” said O Asher, Managing Director, India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds. “We are extremely happy to associate with Mr.Sabyasachi Mishra and we look forward to working with him again in future also,” he added. About Malabar Gold & Diamonds Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in the Indian state of Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of 260 outlets spread across 10 countries, 14 wholesale units in addition to offices, design centers and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East & USA. With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks one among the largest jewellery retailers globally. Image: Indian film actor Sabyasachi Mishra inaugurating the first showroom of Malabar Gold and Diamonds in Bhubaneswar PWR PWR

