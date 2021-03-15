Left Menu

Consumer staples, industrials stocks lift UK shares

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.6%, with consumer staples including Diageo Plc, Unilever Plc, and Ocado Group being the biggest gainers on the index. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.4%, led by gains in industrials stocks. SThree rose 0.6%, after saying its first-quarter performance had returned to pre-pandemic levels and exceeded its expectations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

UK shares inched higher on Monday, supported by consumer staples and industrials stocks as the economic recovery gathered pace, while recruiter SThree rose after its performance returned to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.6%, with consumer staples including Diageo Plc, Unilever Plc, and Ocado Group being the biggest gainers on the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.4%, led by gains in industrials stocks. British businesses are more likely to expect a rebound in activity this year than their counterparts abroad, and expectations of a pick-up in growth are stronger than at any point since 2015, a survey showed.

Food delivery company Deliveroo plans to sell around 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) of new shares in its upcoming initial public offering, expected to be the biggest London listing in more than seven years. SThree rose 0.6%, after saying its first-quarter performance had returned to pre-pandemic levels and exceeded its expectations.

