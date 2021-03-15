Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks end higher on upbeat China factory activity data

Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Monday, underpinned by heavyweight financial firms, after China posted better than expected factory activity data. ** The Hang Seng index rose 0.3%, to 28,833.76, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%, to 11,144.08 points.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:03 IST
Hong Kong stocks end higher on upbeat China factory activity data

Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Monday, underpinned by heavyweight financial firms, after China posted better than expected factory activity data.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.3%, to 28,833.76, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%, to 11,144.08 points. ** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng financials index climbed 1.7%, while the Hang Seng energy index added 1.8%.

** China's factory and retail sector activity surged in the first two months of the year, beating expectations, as the economy consolidated its brisk recovery from the coronavirus paralysis of early 2020. ** While the impressive set of numbers released on Monday were heavily skewed by the very low base from last year's massive slump, analysts said they nonetheless showed China's strong rebound remained intact.

** Hong Kong authorities said on Monday that the city's vaccine scheme would be widened to include those aged between 30 years and 60 years old and domestic helpers, as they aim to increase take up amongst residents in the Asian financial hub. ** Bucking the broad strength, the Hang Seng tech index dropped 2.3% amid anti-monopoly worries.

** Gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd shed 3.5%. ** China's market regulator said on Friday it had fined 12 companies related to 10 deals that violated anti-monopoly rules

** The companies included Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing, SoftBank and a ByteDance-backed firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brush with death inspires Israeli artist's surreal cellphone snaps

Streaming city traffic reimagined as the stroke of a paintbrush. The train of a womans gown flaring out to meld with desert dunes. A real rainbow rising from a rainbow-colored umbrella. Eitan Asrafs smartphone snapshots are anything but mun...

European shares rise as Danone, Flutter Entertainment jump

European stocks rose on Monday, helped by gains in French food company Danone and betting firm Flutter Entertainment, with optimism about a strong economic rebound calming concerns about quickening inflation.The pan-European STOXX 600 index...

CarDekho launches advanced GPS vehicle tracking system

Automobile portal CarDekho on Monday launched an advanced and compact GPS vehicle tracking system Uplink to gain real-time access to a host of information such as live tracking, rash driving alerts, trips history, among others.Powered by a ...

Russia registers 9,437 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, March 15 ANISputnik Russia registered 9,437 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 10,083 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,400,045, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. Over the past day,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021