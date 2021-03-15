HMSI drives in CB500X priced at Rs 6.87 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched CB500X in the country priced at Rs 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

The company has commenced bookings for the model.

The new model will be sold from the company's BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships across the country.

''Honda has been delivering upon its promise to expand the fun culture in India. Today, we are happy to introduce the most awaited motorcycle in our premium line-up – the CB500X. Be it rough city roads, open highways or country track, CB500X is always ready to accompany you for an unforgettable journey,'' HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

Elaborating further, HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said the bike further strengthens the company's offerings in the mid-size premium motorcycle segment.

The bike comes powered by a 471cc engine mated to a six speed transmission.

