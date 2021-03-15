Left Menu

UPDATE 1-China punishes Donghai Airlines for crew's mid-air fight

Media reports, citing an aviation-focused Wechat account, said the fight between the two men had broken out 50 minutes before the flight landed and both men were injured. Shenzhen-based Donghai said in a statement on Monday that the pilot and the head flight attendant would never work for the airline again, and that three vice presidents had lost their positions and would have their pay docked by 10,000-20,000 yuan

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:49 IST
China's aviation regulator said on Monday it is suspending Donghai Airlines from adding new routes, flights and capacity after concluding an investigation into a mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent domestic flight.

The pilot, who, according to media outlet Caixin, blamed the head flight attendant for not clearing his way to the bathroom, will have his license revoked, Wu Shijie, deputy director of the Office of Aviation Safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told a monthly briefing. Wu did not specify how long the restrictions on routes, flights and capacity would last.

He also did not offer the details on the mid-air fight.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

