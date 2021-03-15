Left Menu

BoB reduces repo-linked rates by 10 bps to 6.75%

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:57 IST
BoB reduces repo-linked rates by 10 bps to 6.75%

State-run Bank of Baroda announced a 10 basis points reduction in its repo-linked lending rate from 6.85 per cent to 6.75 per cent, effective from Monday.

With this revision in Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR), the lender is offering home loans at a rate starting from 6.75 per cent and car loans beginning from 7 per cent.

Mortgage loan rates will start at 7.95 per cent and education loans at 6.75 per cent, the bank said in a statement.

''This reduction in BRLLR makes our loans more affordable for customers. We hope that our efforts towards the digital processes help customers avail quick and smooth loans at the most competitive interest rates,” the bank's General Manager (mortgages and other retail assets) Harshadkumar Solanki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brush with death inspires Israeli artist's surreal cellphone snaps

Streaming city traffic reimagined as the stroke of a paintbrush. The train of a womans gown flaring out to meld with desert dunes. A real rainbow rising from a rainbow-colored umbrella. Eitan Asrafs smartphone snapshots are anything but mun...

European shares rise as Danone, Flutter Entertainment jump

European stocks rose on Monday, helped by gains in French food company Danone and betting firm Flutter Entertainment, with optimism about a strong economic rebound calming concerns about quickening inflation.The pan-European STOXX 600 index...

CarDekho launches advanced GPS vehicle tracking system

Automobile portal CarDekho on Monday launched an advanced and compact GPS vehicle tracking system Uplink to gain real-time access to a host of information such as live tracking, rash driving alerts, trips history, among others.Powered by a ...

Russia registers 9,437 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, March 15 ANISputnik Russia registered 9,437 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 10,083 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,400,045, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. Over the past day,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021