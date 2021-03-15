Left Menu

2 killed, 10 injured after bus overturns in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The driver and conductor of a bus were killed and at least 10 passengers received injuries after the vehicle overturned in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a police official said on Monday.

The accident took place around Sunday midnight near Sambalpur village under Arjuni police station limits when the private bus, with around 45 passengers on-board, was heading towards Jagdalpur from Raipur, he said.

Prima facie, it seems one of the tires burst following which the vehicle overturned, the official said.

The bus driver, Sheikh Imamuddin (46), and conductor Asif Kureshi (33) died on the spot, located around 70 km from the state capital Raipur, while 10 passengers were injured, he said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to the district hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

