Left Menu

Sterling holds above $1.39 supported by hopes for recovery

A sell off in Treasuries, which has pushed the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60% and strengthened the dollar, has added pressure on risk currencies like the pound. But amid hopes for a relatively fast economic recovery following a speedy coronavirus vaccination programme and declining numbers of cases in Britain, the outlook for sterling remained positive, analysts said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:34 IST
Sterling holds above $1.39 supported by hopes for recovery

Sterling held above $1.39 on Monday after falling more than 1 cent versus the dollar on Friday as hopes for an economic recovery in Britain outweighed the impact of higher U.S. Treasury yields.

The pound was down 0.25% at $1.3935 at 0954 GMT, after falling almost 1% during Friday's session to $1.3865. A sell off in Treasuries, which has pushed the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60% and strengthened the dollar, has added pressure on risk currencies like the pound.

But amid hopes for a relatively fast economic recovery following a speedy coronavirus vaccination programme and declining numbers of cases in Britain, the outlook for sterling remained positive, analysts said. "Sterling's price action this morning is predominantly a retracement of Friday's losses," said Simon Harvey, Senior FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe.

"The pound is unlikely to widely disconnect from the 1.40- handle without a major shift from the Bank of England or a hiccup occurring with the government's plans to reopen." BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday he was now more positive about the British economy as the novel coronavirus was in retreat though he cautioned the COVID-19 effect was huge.

Britain has suffered Europe's highest COVID-19 death toll, but is now rolling out vaccines faster than other European countries and the government hopes to fully lift social-distancing restrictions by late June. Versus the euro, sterling rose 0.3% to 85.60 pence, after falling to 85.98 pence on Friday for the first time since March 8.

Sterling has gained more than 5% against the euro in the past three months and more than 3% versus the dollar as about 24 million people have received at least one vaccine dose in Britain. Also buoying the pound this year are dwindling expectations that the BoE will push interest rates below zero, and a Brexit trade deal signed in December with the European Union.

British businesses are more likely to expect a rebound in activity this year than their counterparts abroad, and expectations of a pick-up in growth are stronger than at any point since 2015, according to an Accenture survey. (Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Renew Power becomes part of WEF Global Lighthouse Network

Renewable energy firm ReNew Power on Monday said it has become a part of the World Economic Forums Global Lighthouse Network.ReNew Power has been named to the World Economic Forums WEF Global Lighthouse Network, which recognises companies u...

'Apps Ka Baap' to launch on March 18

New Delhi India, March 15 ANINews Voir We love our phones, and more than the social apps are the lifeline to our everyday chores, reminders, and entertainment. In simple words, for every action, we have an equal and complicated application ...

TiE Delhi-NCR and QGLUE Co-create India's First Design Led Entrepreneurship Summit and Awards IDEAS 2021

NEW DELHI, March 15, 2021 PRNewswire -- TiE Delhi-NCR and QGLUE, Indias first Innovation by design company, announce IDEAS 2021 The Innovation and Design-Driven Entrepreneurship Awards and Summit to be held on April 16, 2021. IDEAS 2021 pro...

Thai protest leaders go on trial for sedition, royal insults

A mass trial began in Thailand on Monday for activists accused of sedition and insulting the powerful monarchy at a major protest last year, one of a series of mass demonstrations against the countrys military-backed establishment.The 22 de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021