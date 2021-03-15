Left Menu

Gateway Distriparks' two subsidiaries file amalgamation scheme before NCLT

Integrated inter-modal logistics service provider Gateway Distriparks on Monday said its subsidiaries -- Rail Freight Ltd and Gateway East India Pvt Ltd -- have filed a joint application for amalgamation before the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT.The application was filed on March 14 after securing approval from both the stock exchanges -- BSE and NSE --, Gateway Distriparks Ltd GDL said in a statement.The amalgamation scheme of the two companies was announced last September.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:54 IST
Gateway Distriparks' two subsidiaries file amalgamation scheme before NCLT

Integrated inter-modal logistics service provider Gateway Distriparks on Monday said its subsidiaries -- Rail Freight Ltd and Gateway East India Pvt Ltd -- have filed a joint application for amalgamation before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The application was filed on March 14 after securing approval from both the stock exchanges -- BSE and NSE --, Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GDL) said in a statement.

The amalgamation scheme of the two companies was announced last September. Both BSE and NSE gave their ''no-objection'' for the scheme on March 12.

''This brings us closer to completing our amalgamation process. This amalgamation will result in creating enhanced value for our shareholders due to greater operational synergies and efficiencies, and we will be able to offer our customers a wider range of locations and services in a single platform,'' GDL Chairman and Managing Director Prem Kishan Gupta said.

The merged entity will have four rail-linked inland container depots for the exports-imports business, a domestic rail terminal in Navi Mumbai, six container freight stations and a combined fleet strength of 31 train sets and over 500 road trailers, as per the statement.

The combined cash flows will enable the merged entity to accelerate debt reduction while at the same time allow it to continue with expansion plans to build a wider network of rail terminals to further expand along the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, it added.

GDL operates four container freight stations at Navi Mumbai, Chennai, and Krishnapatnam. Two container freight stations are being operated at Kochi and Visakhapatnam through its subsidiaries, Gateway Distriparks (Kerala) Ltd and Gateway East India Pvt Ltd, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Introducing ‘Art for Freedom’ Jury - Stalwarts from Creative and Expert Fraternities Come Together to Encourage Youth Participation

New Delhi, India Business Wire India Be a part of Art for Freedom challenge because creativity can change the world faster than politics Entries are invited nationwide submission time is extended to March 31, 2021 Click here to submit ...

Portugal extends Brazil, UK flight ban to March 31

Portugal extended a ban on flights to and from Britain and Brazil by another two weeks on Monday to March 31, with only humanitarian and repatriation flights allowed, the interior ministry said in a statement. Direct commercial or private f...

EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft could reap more than $150 mln in new U.S. cyber spending, upsetting some lawmakers

Microsoft stands to receive nearly a quarter of Covid relief funds destined for U.S. cybersecurity defenders, sources told Reuters, angering some lawmakers who dont want to increase funding for a company whose software was recently at the h...

Ajay Mathur takes over as Director General of International Solar Alliance

Ajay Mathur on Monday assumed office as the Director-General of the International Solar Alliance ISA.On February 15, the Special Assembly of the ISA elected Mathur as the Director-General. The appointment is for four years which can be rene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021