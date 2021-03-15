Left Menu

Piramal Enterprises to cover COVID vaccination costs for employees taking jabs in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:56 IST
Piramal Enterprises on Monday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees and their immediate family members who receive the jabs in India.

The company will absorb the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees and their immediate family members that are eligible and choose to receive the vaccination in India, Piramal Enterprises said in a statement.

The company has also set up virtual vaccine help desks across its offices in India to address employee queries on the vaccination including enabling registrations, information on vaccination centres, etc, it added.

''Driven by our values, we believe that employees are our greatest assets, and we remain committed to ensuring their wellbeing and welfare. We are happy to absorb the cost of the COVID-19 vaccination, as well as to support them through the process, should they choose to get vaccinated,'' Piramal Enterprises Executive Director Nandini Piramal said.

The company has undertaken this initiative to help about 27,000 employees and their families get vaccinated free of cost, encouraging more people towards a safer future, Piramal Enterprises said.

