Allianz partners with Kotak Investment Advisors to invest in private credit market

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:57 IST
Allianz Investment Management SE (Allianz) has partnered with Kotak Investment Advisors to invest in the Indian private credit market.

So far, Allianz - the investment management arm of Allianz Group - has invested around USD 650 million in the country's private credit market and plans to increase it to USD one billion in 2021, a statement said on Monday.

In February this year, it had made its maiden credit investment of USD 150 million in Kotak Investment Advisors' (KIAL) 11th Real Estate Debt Fund that achieved closure of USD 380 million.

''As a growth economy, the Indian economy's capital needs are spread across the spectrum of equity and credit. Our partnership blends on the strength of two partners.

''Allianz brings with it the much wanted large package of dry powder and KIAL has the expertise in identifying the right opportunities as and when they arise in India,'' Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director & CEO Uday Kotak said in the statement.

Commenting on the development, Allianz Investment Management Asia CEO & CIO (Asia), Ritu Arora said, ''We believe this partnership is a natural fit and will enable us to capitalise on the best private debt opportunities available in India. We continue to firmly believe in India's long-term structural growth story and are keen to partner in its post-pandemic recovery and drive sustainable and inclusive growth''.

Set up in 2005, KIAL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, focuses on the alternate assets business of the Group.

It has raised in aggregate around USD 4.6 billion across different asset classes, including private equity funds, real estate funds, infrastructure funds, special situations fund, listed strategies and investment advisory, all led by independent investment teams.

Allianz Investment Management (AIM) is responsible for steering the EUR 750 billion investment portfolio of Allianz insurance companies worldwide in the life/health as well as the property/casualty segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

