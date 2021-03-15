Left Menu

Rupee surges 33 paise to close at 72.46 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:57 IST
Rupee surges 33 paise to close at 72.46 against US dollar

The rupee extended its early gains to close the day 33 paise higher at 72.46 (provisional) against the US dollar amid a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.71 against the greenback, and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.40 and a low of 72.75.

It finally ended at 72.46 against the American currency, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.79 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, climbed 0.12 per cent to 91.78.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.01 per cent to USD 69.21 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 397 points or 0.78 per cent lower at 50,395.08, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 101.45 points or 0.67 per cent to 14,929.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 942.60 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Introducing ‘Art for Freedom’ Jury - Stalwarts from Creative and Expert Fraternities Come Together to Encourage Youth Participation

New Delhi, India Business Wire India Be a part of Art for Freedom challenge because creativity can change the world faster than politics Entries are invited nationwide submission time is extended to March 31, 2021 Click here to submit ...

Portugal extends Brazil, UK flight ban to March 31

Portugal extended a ban on flights to and from Britain and Brazil by another two weeks on Monday to March 31, with only humanitarian and repatriation flights allowed, the interior ministry said in a statement. Direct commercial or private f...

EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft could reap more than $150 mln in new U.S. cyber spending, upsetting some lawmakers

Microsoft stands to receive nearly a quarter of Covid relief funds destined for U.S. cybersecurity defenders, sources told Reuters, angering some lawmakers who dont want to increase funding for a company whose software was recently at the h...

Ajay Mathur takes over as Director General of International Solar Alliance

Ajay Mathur on Monday assumed office as the Director-General of the International Solar Alliance ISA.On February 15, the Special Assembly of the ISA elected Mathur as the Director-General. The appointment is for four years which can be rene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021