Rahul slams govt over plans to sell residual stake in 4 airports

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over reports that it plans to sell its residual stake in the already privatized Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad airports, alleging that such privatization hurts the public and benefits only a handful of cronies.

The government plans to sell its residual stake in already privatized Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad airports as part of the ambitious Rs 2.5 lakh crore asset monetization pipeline identified to raise additional resources, according to sources.

Citing a media report, Gandhi tweeted, ''Does not know how to build, knows only how to sell.'' ''#IndiaAgainstPrivatisation which hurts the public and benefits only a handful of cronies,'' the former Congress chief said.

