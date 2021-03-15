Alkem Labs launches generic anti-epileptic drug in India

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a generic anti-epileptic drug in India to make epilepsy treatment more accessible and affordable.

The drug has been launched under the brand name 'Brivasure'.

The company, ''has launched the drug in the market at price, Brivasure 25mg - Rs 79.50/strip, Brivasure 50mg - Rs 148.50/strip, Brivasure 75mg - Rs 230/strip, Brivasure 100mg - Rs 295/strip, post patent expiry of innovator product, of Brivaracetam as on February 21, 2021,'' Alkem Labs said in a BSE filing.

''With the launch of Brivasure, we aim to make the treatment of Epilepsy easily accessible to the patients at affordable pricing,'' Alkem Laboratories, Chronic Business President Yogesh Kaushal said.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories Ltd settled at Rs 2,714.65 per scrip on BSE, down 2.08 per cent over previous close.

